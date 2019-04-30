LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – The family of a Louisville man who killed himself after he appeared on an episode of “The Jerry Springer Show” has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Springer and NBC.
The lawsuit, filed in Jefferson Circuit Court last week, claims the show ambushed Blake Alvey during the May 8, 2018, episode with his fiancé telling him she had been unfaithful, was leaving him and had sold the engagement ring he had given her.
The episode, "Gay Phase ... Over," aired on May 24.
The lawsuit argues the show knew the actions would “elicit an extreme reaction” from Alvey.
On June 3 last year, Alvey shot himself “as a result of severe emotional and mental suffering and anguish,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit accuses the show of “reckless disregard for the lives and safety of others.” It was filed on behalf of Alvey’s family and infant son.
The former fiancé is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
During the episode, the former fiance tells Alvey she had started dating his friend. The new boyfriend also appeared on the show, and the two men briefly scuffled before being separated.
Attorney Brenton Stanley, who is representing Alvey’s family, released a statement saying the show caused Alvey "great emotional distress, leading to his tragic and untimely death."
“The Jerry Springer Show was designed to humiliate and exploit people like Blake, while the Defendants disregard the devastating consequences that their conduct can have on people’s lives. We will fight to hold them accountable.”
An email to the talk show was also not immediately returned.
The suit is requesting a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages.
