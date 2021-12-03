LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a server who was shot to death at a Louisville nightclub earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the club.
On May 1, 37-year-old Kasmira Nash was shot and killed during a Derby Eve Jack Harlow performance at the Vibes Restaurant and Lounge.
Harlow's DJ, Ronnie O'Bannon, who also goes by Ronnie Lucciano, turned himself in to police May 11 after he was indicted on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the shooting.
O'Bannon says he was defending himself, and shot the mother of two as she was attacking him with a champagne bottle.
Nash's family says Vibes failed to provide proper safety by allowing certain people, including O'Bannon, to bypass security screening. The lawsuit names both Vibes Restaurant and Lounge and owner Allen Evans III as defendants.
Lawsuits represent only one side of a story. WDRB has reached out to Vibes Restaurant and Lounge for comment, but have not yet received a response.
