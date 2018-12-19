Former Ky. House Speaker Jeff Hoover

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky judges have heard arguments over whether an attorney for the state's ex-House speaker -- who lost his leadership role in a sexual harassment case -- has the right to question the accuser in separate whistleblower cases.

Leslie Vose, who represents ex-House Speaker Jeff Hoover, says Hoover and two other lawmakers have a "substantial interest" in the whistleblower cases. As a result, she says they have the right to a "vigorous cross-examination" in another deposition.

The accuser gave a deposition in a lawsuit filed by an ex-House Republican Caucus staffer claiming she lost her job for reporting sexual harassment.

The lawmakers' lawyer wants a chance to question the accuser as a part of that suit and another lawsuit brought by a former House clerk.

Two judges hearing the cases are reviewing her request.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags