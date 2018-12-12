LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty acres between Fern Valley Road and Outer Loop have been waiting to be developed for years.
Plans for multi-family housing were filed five years ago for the property on McCawley Road and Jefferson Boulevard, but the previous owner backed out.
LDG Development started working on The Jefferson Green plans two years ago, and crews are now starting construction on Phase 1, which includes 312 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Phase 2 will add 240 apartments.
The gated community will have a playground, clubhouse, a business and fitness center, a pool, two lakes and picnic areas. That might sound like luxury living, but LDG is known for its affordable housing.
“There is a great need for housing,” LDG co-founder Chris Dischinger said. “Over the last few years, rents have gone up dramatically.”
Rent at Jefferson Green will range between $594 and $995 a month.
The apartments will be for families who earn 60 percent or less of the area median income, which is about $43,000 a year for a family of four.
“The employment base is growing,” Dischinger said. “People need a place to live. We've talked to a number of employers in the Louisville area that have trouble getting enough people working for them because of the housing, the cost of housing and the availability of housing."
According to officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, there's a shortage of affordable housing in Louisville. LDG officials say 60,000 people in Louisville spend more than half their income on housing, because there are not enough affordable options.
This project is becoming part of the solution by giving families an affordable place to live and learn.
“We end up having on-campus education and classes whether it's credit counselling or life skills or those kinds of things,” Dischinger said.
Phase 1 should be finished by July 2019, and Phase 2 has not yet been finalized.
