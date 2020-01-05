LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general has prompted protests across the country and here in Louisville, it's also sparked fears about what could happen in the future.
The leader of a local veterans organization wants to put it in perspective. Jeremy Harrell is the founder of Veteran's Club Kentucky, a support organization with more than 3,000 members in the bluegrass state.
"They've been reaching out saying, 'How do we come out of retirement? What's the paperwork look like?'" Harrell said. "There's just, it's a whole group of patriotic Americans who've already served but want to serve again."
Thousands of U.S. troops have deployed to the Middle East as tensions continue to rise.
"It's no different than folks who have jobs here," Harrell said. "We train every single day for moments like these."
The airstrike sparked anti-war protests and panic about a possible draft.
"In the civilian sector it's the fear, the worry, 'what's going to happen?'... You know, the economy, 'are we going to get drafted?' and things like that," Harrell said.
The Selective Service System confirmed its website crashed last week. In a tweet, the agency blamed high traffic volumes on the spread of misinformation.
A draft can't be authorized unless legislation is passed by congress and signed by the president. Harrell doesn't think it will come to that.
"I don't foresee a draft ever needing to be instituted again," He said. "I mean, we just have so many people who want to do the right thing and serve this country."
But whatever happens, Harrell says his organization will be ready to help.
"We're going to be here for them if the case should be that they get called up and deployed, which we don't even know that yet, but if that happens we're here for them."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.