LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Kentucky's historically Black colleges gathered together Saturday for a moment of prayer amid unrest in Louisville.
During a prayer walk and rally at Simmons College Saturday, leaders from Simmons and Kentucky State University called for systemic justice in education while emphasizing equity in education.
Faith leaders such as the Rev. F. Bruce Williams, pastor of Bates Memorial Baptist Church, believe Simmons College is not appreciated enough within Louisville.
"Oftentimes the difference between historically Black colleges and other colleges has nothing to do with whether they are capable of educating people but whether they have access to the resources needed to do other things as well," Williams said.
The organizations are advocating for more resources for Black students in Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.