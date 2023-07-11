LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A godfather spoke out on Tuesday after a 3-year-old was seriously injured in a shooting in southwest Louisville on Tuesday.
"Leave the babies alone. Leave the innocent men and women alone," Ronald Thomas said.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Sgt. Matt Sanders said officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to a "walk-in" gunshot victim at UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. The child was shot in the shoulder/clavicle area, Sanders said, and listed in serious condition.
He was transported to Norton Children's Hospital in downtown Louisville where Thomas said his godson went into surgery.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Squad is investigating the shooting, which is believed to have occurred close to Cane Road Run near the Greenbelt Highway.
When WDRB News arrived at Norton Children's, Thomas was waiting outside. He was there because he said he was checking on his 3-year-old godson.
Thomas was inconsolable when he got the news from the child's mother.
"He went in surgery, and he's doing fine now," he said. "They had him on the video phone, and they were talking to him and everything, so he's doing good."
Mayor Craig Greenberg called the news of a second child under the age of seven being shot in less than 24 hours disheartening.
"This is completely unacceptable behavior," Greenberg said. "We will get to the bottom of this, and we will hold everyone accountable that is being reckless with guns around children."
Thomas had his own message for those responsible.
"I only beg once, so whoever did this please turn yourself in," he said. "I only beg one time, that's it."
Anyone with more information on what happened is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted on the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
