LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 80-year-old Lebanon Junction woman fell through the floor in her house and broke her leg. But her community just surprised her in a big way.
Wilma Stopher came home Friday to brand new floors and carpet.
"They've done everything," she said. "It's just amazing. I've got a new house."
A couple months ago, she fell through an old floor in her home, leaving a 9-inch hole in the hardwood. She's been in the hospital ever since.
But community members and longtime friends came together to fix up the floors and did other rehab to Stopher's home. And it all started with a Facebook message, asking people if they wanted to help.
"This was in terrible shape — terrible shape — and this would have cost her thousands of dollars to replace that, and you know she does the best that she can," said James Long, Stopher's friend. "But when you are struggling like most people are, you know she was in trouble."
And the community members did all of it for free.
