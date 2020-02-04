LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Metro Public Works is adding lights to a viaduct where a cab driver drove into flood waters and drowned.
The California Neighborhood has not been happy with the viaduct, on West Oak Street between 13th and 15th streets.
Carol Clark, with the California Neighborhood Leadership Council, said the lack of lighting is causing significant problems.
“It is like a dark, black abyss," she said. "It's like you're just driving down into a black hole. You don't know whether or not you're going to come out on the other end or whether you're going to drop down."
Metro Public Works said on Tuesday morning crews started installing 33 new LED lights to help with visibility.
“It gives us peace, it gives us joy,” Clark said.
The California Neighborhood sits in Council President David James' district. He allocated $25,300 for the lights in the July 2019 budget.
“Safety is the No. 1 responsibility of government,” James said.
In September of 2018, a cab driver drove into flood water at the viaduct and drowned.
“Because it's so dark down there, he probably didn't realize there was so much water in there, so it's very important to me that we try to keep people as safe as possible,” James said.
James said budget issues have kept the council from acting sooner.
“There were not enough people to carry out the tasks that we asked Public Works to do," James said.
Yellow paint and additional signs were added last year, but the lights are what neighbors said really give them peace.
“It’s better late than never,” Clark said. “So yes, we’re ecstatic about it.”
The work is expected to take about 10 days to complete.
