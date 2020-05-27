LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hoosiers who are having a tough time paying their rent cannot be evicted until at least July 1, and now a legal aid society is providing more tips for people who are struggling.
Tenants in Indiana still have to pay their rent — but landlords cannot force people from their homes, because Gov. Eric Holcomb has implemented a pause on evictions until July 1 — though judges can still allow evictions.
A legal expert said renters who are dealing with financial hardship should make a list that includes their rent history and any past issues with a current landlord, according to a report by Fox 59.
"The landlord may want to work with you. They may not have a big pool of applicants that they feel comfortable aren't going to get sick, aren't going to lose their job and end up in the same situation as you," said Rick Dyar, of the Indianapolis Legal Aid Society.
Three legal aid organizations in the Indianapolis area are available to help tenants. Each is income-based and does not charge traditional attorney fees:
Indianapolis Legal Aid Society: 317-635-9538.
Indiana Legal Services: 317-631-9410.
Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic: 877-236-0730.
