LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As election numbers continue to roll in, President Donald Trump is planning to request a recount in Wisconsin and calling for some states to stop counting ballots.
In a speech early Wednesday morning, Trump called on litigation at the Supreme Court level.
"We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court," Trump said. "We want all voting to stop."
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he's playing the waiting game and wants every vote to be counted. He called on the American people to be patient with the process.
While the two candidates wait for the process to unfold in very different ways, legal experts say litigation to stop counting ballots is unlikely.
"There's no such thing as 'take a case to the Supreme Court to say stop counting valid ballots that have already come in on time according to state law.' That's just not a thing," University of Kentucky law professor Josh Douglas said.
Douglas said some litigation could come to fruition in states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina, both of which have pending lawsuits regarding ballots that were postmarked on Election Day, but are being received late.
Those ballots are being separated from the others, officials say.
“If the election were close enough to come down to one of those states, and there are enough ballots to make up the difference of those later arriving ballots, then that’s an example of something that could get to litigation,” Douglas said.
As far as any recounts, experts said the margin of votes is too large for a recount to flip a state.
“It would be shocking to make that kind of measure-up," Douglas said. "I mean, Florida 2000, you’re talking 537 votes out of millions cast statewide."
Legal and political experts admit this has been a unusual election. With in-person votes being counted first in some states, there were moments on election night that showed one opponent had a significant lead on the other. However, as mail-in ballots were counted, some of those odds began to flip.
It highlights how polling leading up to the election was inaccurate, political analysts say, much like the 2016 election.
"That system is broken," University of Louisville political professor Dewey Clayton said. "They’re going to have to come up with another system. The one they’re using is not accurate, without a doubt.”
While the country waits on an official winner in the presidential election, experts say only time will tell who wins.
“At this point, I am reluctant to make any sort of predictions,” Clayton said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.