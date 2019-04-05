LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just days from Thunder Over Louisville, the Kentucky Derby Festival finds itself in the middle of legal drama.
It all stems from festival blazers and Pegasus Pins and the difference between the words: stylist and designer.
Over the years, Andre Wilson has become a familiar face during the Kentucky Derby Festival. But this year's festival season is different for the president of Louisville's Style Icon. Wilson has big beef with the people at the helm of the annual event. He says he's the man behind the pink and teal blazer that festival officials wear.
"Without me the jacket would not have been possible," Wilson said. He says he sourced the fabric, buttons, lining, pockets and more, and when festival officials made it part of this year's Pegasus Pin, that's when he says "the red flags started to go up."
"I created something. Now they've monetized it. They're getting read to literally make millions of dollars off of it." Wilson said.
But longtime Kentucky Derby Festival President Mike Berry says there's a difference between designer and stylist.
"He wanted to be the designer, and we said well that's not really a design because they look like all of these," Berry said, pointing to several of the jackets made with the familiar Pegasus pattern from festival seasons past. "You know that Sesame Street song one of these is not like the other? Well, you really can't play that with these jackets."
Berry does say Wilson helped with changes to the latest version of the blazer, like new cuts and different lapels. But, he also says Wilson and his legal team sent him a lawsuit they planned to file.
"Part of that lawsuit was going to be to prevent us from selling Pegasus Pins," Berry said. "This was a serious threat to the festival, and we felt like we had to address it."
KDF beat Wilson to the punch, filing what's called a declaration of judgement with the courts, which would confirm rights and that the festival can keep selling Pegasus Pins.
In the meantime, Festival officials and Berry say they have to move on and will go about business as usual.
But Wilson's resolve remains unshaken, as he vows to stand up and fight for his rights.
There's no timetable on when the courts could make a decision on this case.
