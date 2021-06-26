LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road welcomed its newest eatery with a Cajun flare Saturday.
A ribbon cutting was held for Legend Crab Seafood House, which is located in the former Buckhead Grill Mountain Grill space in the Gardiner Lane Shopping Center.
"We saw an opportunity," the manger of Legend Crab, Bradley Gable said. "Everyone likes seafood, everyone loves coming in and getting their hands dirty on some good food so we thought, why not now?"
The restaurant prides itself on its spice blends, which range from mild to very hot.
Buckhead Grill closed its doors last July after 25 years, citing pandemic capacity restrictions.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.