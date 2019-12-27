LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and Fox News) -- The family of disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue, said he has died at age 79.
Imus, the legendary host of "Imus in the Morning," died Friday morning, less than two years after retiring from decades of working as a broadcaster.
Imus' family reported that he was hospitalized in Texas on Christmas Eve. He died at the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station, Texas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A small service will reportedly take place within a few days.
His "Imus" show lasted for nearly 50 years, according to a story on FoxNews.com.
Imus' family commemorated him in a statement following his death: "Don loved and adored Deirdre, who unconditionally loved him back, loved spending his time watching Wyatt become a highly skilled, champion rodeo rider and calf roper, and loved and supported Zachary, who first met the Imus family at age 10 when he participated in the Imus Ranch program for kids with cancer, having battled and overcome leukemia, eventually becoming a member of the Imus family and Don and Deirdre’s second son."
He is survived by his wife, Deirdre, and six children. The family has requested that donations go toward the Imus Ranch Foundation.
Imus, who had stints at WNBC in New York and WHK in Cleveland, offered a stew of media and politics on his shows and often had key newsmakers calling in to weigh in on a day’s events.
In 2007, Imus was fired by CBS Radio and MSNBC for using a racial slur to talk about the Rutgers women’s basketball team. He later apologized and got a new gig months later.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.