LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Legendary talk show host Dick Cavett was in Louisville on Saturday for a special screening of his new HBO documentary about Louisville native Muhammad Ali.
The documentary, "Ali and Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes," follows Ali's life through the lens of his appearances on Cavett's show. Cavett, who was formerly a stand-up comedian and writer for "The Tonight Show," was given his own daily talk show in 1968. Ali was a guest on the show's first episode, and Cavett and Ali's friendship spanned more than 50 years.
After the screening of the documentary, Cavett and director Robert Bader answered questions from an audience gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center.
"He was such a delight, but at that serious time it certainly wasn't all laughs," Cavett said. "You could see how many dimensions there were to him. A complex figure."
Ali appeared on Cavett's show 14 times between 1968 and 1979. He used the appearances to discuss racial, religious and political injustice.
"Ali and Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes" premieres Feb. 11 on HBO. To view a trailer for the documentary, visit HBO's official website.
