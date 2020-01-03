LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky football legend passed away at the age of 71.
Houston Hogg died Thursday in Owensboro, Kentucky. Hogg was a member of the UK football team from 1967 to 1970 and was one of four African American men who helped break the color barrier at UK and the SEC. In 2016, a statue was dedicated to the four men near Lexington's Kroger Field.
Hogg recently returned to UK's campus for the 2019 season opener against Toledo. He served as honorary captain during that game on Houston Hogg Day at Kroger Field.
