FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky lawmaker wants to make it a crime to intimidate sports officials in the bluegrass.
House Bill 65, sponsored by Rep. Randy Bridges, R-Paducah, would make it a Class A Misdemeanor to intimidate officials with intent to cause physical injury, damage to property or financial loss among other things.
"It's fine to question a call on the field. It's fine to argue whether it's right or wrong," Bridges said. "But when you go to the point of threatening them physically, financially or their property, following them, stalking, things of that nature, that's where it crosses the line, and that's where it would be a misdemeanor."
Bridges presented the bill to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday alongside KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tacket and longtime KHSAA referee Kenny Culp.
Culp was attacked by a coach after an AAU game he officiated in 2019.
"We're hoping this bill will help people that want to officiate get into it without being scared and intimidated by anybody," he told the committee.
The proposal garnered much support, but some lawmakers raised questions about the intent of the bill.
Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, questioned the true intent behind the bill. She was concerned it might target Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones, who was recently sued by an NCAA official who claims he and his family were harmed when his personal and business information in Nebraska was shared online and on the radio after the men's basketball team lost to North Carolina in the NCAA tournament in 2017.
Hatton felt the bill might restrict First Amendment rights.
"That sounds like it's, maybe, that part, is targeted at Matt Jones' protected speech," she said.
However, Bridges and Tackett were adamant in clarifying that Jones' lawsuit had nothing to do with the drafting of the bill.
"I don't know Mr. Jones," Briges said. "I enjoy KSR radio when I listen to it and everything. I'm a huge Cats fan. No, this is in response to one of our local sports officials Kenny Culp and what happened to him."
Bridges assured lawmakers with concerns that he's willing to work to clarify some of the language in the bill. He and Tackett both stressed how important the legislation is to the safety of sports officials in the state.
"It's a very good message that they just sent to the nearly 4,000 officials that they want to support them," Tackett said of the lawmakers who supported the bill Wednesday.
The bill passed the House Judiciary Committee and now heads to the House floor.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.