LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lighting up a marijuana joint for personal use would be OK in Kentucky if a state legislator has her way.
Democratic State Rep. Nima Kulkarni pre-filed a bill that would allow Kentuckians age 21 and older to possess, use, buy or sell up to 1 ounce of cannabis and to cultivate up to five plants. Under current state law, possession of up to 8 ounces of marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor that could lead to up to 45 days in jail.
“We are not re-inventing the wheel here,” Kulkarni said Monday. “Kentucky is already in the minority of states that has not legalized cannabis, either for recreational or medicinal use.”
Kulkarni said the bill also calls for the expungement of the records those convicted of low-level marijuana offenses, including possession of drug paraphernalia. She said the current laws have hit the Black community especially hard.
“We have in Kentucky a rate of about 10 times higher of incarceration of Black people for possession of cannabis,” she said.
Kulkarni has also filed a separate bill that would enshrine decriminalization of up to 1 ounce of marijuana in the state constitution. It would go before voters in November if approved by three-fifths of the House and Senate.
“We know that the majority of voters are in favor of responsible adult use of cannabis,” she said.
But there will be strong opposition.
Martin Cothran of the conservative Family Foundation of Kentucky said making any mind-altering drug more widely available is never a good idea.
“How is this going to make our society better?” Cothran said. “Once you start taking drugs in any form, you have to ask yourself: Is increasing the number of people who do that going to lead to something further down the road for a lot of people?”
Kulkarni disputed the idea that marijuana is a “gateway” drug.
“It is not a dangerous substance,” she said. “It is not on the same level at all as heroin or cocaine.”
Kulkarni said cannabis has shown to help people avoid using highly addictive opioids. But she admitted her proposal faces long odds in the Republican-dominated legislature.
“I think we can't not try simply because the odds are against it," she said.
A bill legalizing medical marijuana did pass the House in the 2021 legislative session but stalled in the Senate. A modified proposal will be considered once again next year.
A similar move is underway in Indiana, where Democrats said they will push for legalization of both medical and recreational marijuana in 2022.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.