LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say an 8-year-old boy who was checking the mail Saturday morning died after he was hit by a car.
It happened on KY-259 South in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, just after 12:30 p.m. Eastern.
Police say 35-year-old Bradley Mattingly was driving a Pontiac Torrent the wrong way on southbound KY-259 when he hit the boy, who was standing at the edge of the roadway checking his mailbox.
According to a news release, Mattingly drove away from the scene, but was captured while driving south on KY-737, near the border of Breckinridge County and Grayson County.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Mattingly was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and reckless homicide. He is currently being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
