LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center transferred all patients Saturday night after losing power.
According to a statement on the hospitals website, 22 patients needed to be transferred to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital "for their safety and comfort" after a transformer failed around 6 a.m. on Saturday.
The hospital's critical equipment is powered by backup generators but the HVAC systems and air conditioning was impacted.
"The safety of our patients is always our top priority, and they have continued to receive excellent care at Twin Lakes despite the power challenges," said Chief Operating Officer Ashley Herrington. "But with the situation still being resolved, the best thing for our patients is to move them to Owensboro while repairs are underway. Being part of a strong health system like Owensboro Health gives us that option for our patients."
On Facebook, Grayson County EMS says the first patient was taken at 5:13 p.m. and all patients were transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital within two hours.
EMS from Breckenridge County, Butler County, Hancock County, Logan County, Muhlenberg County, Todd County and Owensboro assisted in the move.
OHTWMC says approximately 30 team members have also traveled to OHRH to continue caring for their patients.
The hospital says KU is working to fix the issue but is unsure when the power will be restored.
