LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Leitchfield man arrested Friday and charged with assault after allegedly abusing a child is now being charged with murder.
Police say they saw a vehicle speeding to the Twin Lakes Regional Medical center in Leitchfield on Thursday.
That vehicle was being driven by 25-year-old James Garrigus, who police say was taking his girlfriend's 1-year-old to the hospital for medical attention.
Based on the child's injuries, troopers notified Kentucky State Police that the injuries may have been a result of physical child abuse.
Upon further investigation, officers determined that the child suffered severe head trauma at a residence in Clarkson, Kentucky, while under Garrigus' care.
Friday, Garrigus was arrested and charged with first degree assault and booked into the Grayson County Detention Center.
The child was transported to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville in critical condition.
Sunday afternoon, Garrigus was charged with one count of murder after the child died at the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
