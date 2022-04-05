LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Leitchfield man is accused of holding a woman against her will.
Police said when they arrived at a Grayson County home, Joseph Renfro was allegedly at the front door, looked at the officer and then ran inside.
The officer knocked on the door and said a woman was inside screaming. Police said Renfro blocked the door and refused to let anyone in or out of the home.
Eventually, the woman was released. Renfro is now facing several charges, including assault of an officer and resisting arrest.
He is expected to appear in court next week.
