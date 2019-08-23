LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are behind bars in Grayson County after police said they tried to break into a 95-year-old woman's home.
Jacob Finley, 20, and Jacob Holderman, 21, were arrested Thursday and face a number of charges, including third-degree burglary and criminal mischief. Police said the two men and a 14-year-old girl tried to force their way into a 95-year-old woman's home on Falls of Rough Road, near Leitchfield, Ky.
According to an arrest report, the men threw a lawn ornament through a window in an attempt to get inside but were unsuccessful. They also broke out a window in a shed next to the house.
"Additionally, they tried to open multiple windows in the home, which was evident because one of the thugs cut his wrist on the glass," the arrest report said.
The homeowner called police, and officers found the two men and girl at the scene when they arrived. Finley and Holderman said their car had broken down.
The 14-year-old girl was released to her parents. Finley and Holderman, both from Leitchfield, are being held in the Grayson County Detention Center.
