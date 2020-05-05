CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- If you’re looking for tee time at the newly reopened Wooded View Golf Course in Clarksville, you better call WAY ahead.
“We have half the play we would on a normal day," head golf pro Mark Cappola." We’ve gone from 200 players a day to 100."
It's not that golfers don't want to play. That’s one of the safety measures the course has implemented in hopes of keeping golfers safe from COVID-19. Cappola said the course is trying to keep the players as socially distant as possible, including cutting down the number of players who can use the driving range at the same time.
“We have window service where no one comes into the building," he said. "We’re separated from there. And the food and beverage is also a door service as well.”
Cappola said the course shut down in late-March after the Parks Board agreed it was in the best interest of everyone to stay safe.
At Heritage Hill Golf Club in Shepherdsville, head golf pro Nick Sweeney said they considered closing but felt they could remain open and follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s orders.
“(We) shut down our retail operation, our golf shop, our dining room is closed, and all of our food and beverages are on a to-go only status," Sweeney said. "So we have tightened up restrictions a little bit to make sure we follow all the protocols."
They’re also only allowing one golfer per cart to enhance the social distancing measures.
Both Cappola and Sweeney said the measures put in place has obviously affected the turnout per day, but business is steady overall.
“I think people are looking for something ... right now where they can still do an activity and be outside and get out of the house, be with a small group of their friends or family and still feel safe while doing so,” Sweeney said.
