RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans homes across the nation are locked down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Louisville group has found a way to visit some of those facilities safely just to let the residents and the staff know they’re all appreciated.
Rolling Forward for Heroes, a group made up mainly of veterans and first responders, organized a parking lot parade at the Carl Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center on Monday afternoon. Motorcycles, fire trucks and even a classic car made a few rounds as residents and staff sat outside to wave to them.
“We’re sort of having a small war here against an unknown enemy, and we want to make sure the veterans and everybody up here knows that we’re still here and that we’re still protecting and caring for them,” said Jim Walser, a former first responder who rode his motorcycle in the parade.
The group recently held a similar event at a veterans home in Wilmore, where they visit during Christmas to spread cheer to those who served the country.
“We go up there and take them cards and maybe some socks and different things like that, and they really enjoy that,” said Charlie Dattilo, a veteran and member of the group. “Those people have laid down their lives for us. We need to do something for them.”
