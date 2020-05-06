LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shelby Park neighborhood is adding another mural to its eclectic collection of what the neighborhood association calls “street art.”
The new mural is underway on the newly opened Six Forks Burger Company on Preston and Ormsby streets.
Artist Branden "Alyx" McClain, who has created other murals in the area, is designing this one with the words reading “Every day is your chance to make this city a little better.”
“He’s boldly bringing in a message, particularly relevant to now: How do we make things better?” said Chip Rogalinski, president of the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association.
Rogalinski said the neighborhood is undergoing a renaissance despite its sometimes bad reputation.
“Shelby Park has the good and the bad, and when you live in an urban environment, you got to take the good and the bad," he said.
He’s encouraging people to visit the neighborhood, see the murals and see everything else the area has to offer.
“Come walk the park, come walk the streets, come walk the sidewalks, and come see what’s going on in Shelby Park, and when you do...” Rogalinski paused to point up to the mural on South Shelby Street that simply reads "Smile." "Maybe you’ll smile a little.”
