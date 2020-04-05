LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Mike Mulrooney founded Shirley’s Way following the death of his mother in 2013. In 2014, his charity began distributing money to cancer patients and their families who were struggling financially. The Louisville-based organization was close to celebrating a milestone when the pandemic hit.
“We’ve almost given away a million dollars. Before this virus hit, we were about $50,000 of giving away, not raising, giving away a million dollars to those in need in the community over six years,” Mulrooney said.
The main source of fundraising for Shirley’s Way is through gaming. The charity has a storefront on Dixie Highway where Mulrooney says up to 300 people would gather on Monday nights to play the electronic pull tab games and take part in the popular Queen of Hearts drawing.
“Gaming and our Queen of Hearts drawings and all that stuff was doing about $20,000-$30,000 a month. So… done. Completely gone,” he said.
Mulrooney was able to restart the Queen of Hearts drawing (a game where participants pay $2 for a chance to flip a card. If you flip the queen of hearts, you win half the pot) online. Initially, that effort was shut down by the state, but a movement to allow charities like Shirley’s Way to have online gaming to raise funds was approved by Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.
“Several people wrote letters for those of us who had the ability to do digital drawings, so last week, they lifted the sanctions, so if you have the ability to do digital drawings, which we do, then we could proceed.”
Mulrooney is hoping the digital effort will refill the coffers. He says Shirley’s Way is getting seventy application per week from people who need financial assistance while they battle cancer.
“We’re going to have a homeless problem here soon…We’re going to have a sick, homeless problem,” Mulrooney said. “Homelessness is horrible to see in general, but when you’re sick and you’re homeless, it’s ten times worse.”
Shirley’s Way Director of Gaming and Events Kellye Duckworth benefited first-hand from the charity when her mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and died in 2018.
“If we didn’t have (Shirley’s Way) back a couple of years ago, we would have lost our house,” Duckworth said.
After volunteering with the charity and now working for it, she sees even more how it can help people in need. But to help, the charity needs money and that’s hard to come by with the pandemic shutting down their main source of income. Shirley’s Way also has an option on its website for people to donate $10 per month
“We would appreciate any dollar amount you can give. Especially right now. We know times are tough and everybody’s slim on cash, but $10 a month goes a long way for a charity like us,” Duckworth said.
