LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 11-year-old Lexington, Kentucky, boy who dreams of playing for the Kentucky Wildcats is all smiles after he got a phone call from one of his idols.
According to a report by LEX 18, Isaiah Long has been a Kentucky basketball fan for as long as he can remember. He wants a spot on the team someday. From there, he wants to go pro.
"It's my dream to go to the NBA," he said.
But life hasn't always been easy for Isaiah. Like many his age, he faces challenges, including a stutter.
But on Wednesday night, during basketball practice, Isaiah got a big pick-me-up and some strong encouragement from a very special person.
That person was former UK Wildcat Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.
Kidd-Gilchrist told Isaiah he wanted to meet up sometime for lunch and talk. That's because he, too, has a stutter. Isaiah said the phone call showed him that he can overcome challenges like his stutter to follow his dreams.
"It made me feel like — to keep trying and not giving up," Isaiah said.
"I'll be honest with you, it brought tears," said Justin Long, Isaiah's dad, Justin.
Long said he's thrilled Isaiah has a new role model, even as he says he is looking up to Isaiah.
"He don't realize that I look up to him," Long said. "I mean, that's the truth. He's a really good kid."
With family, friends and now a former Wildcat in his corner, Isaiah said there's no telling where he will go next.
Kidd-Gilchrist started a nonprofit last year to, "improve access to healthcare and expand services and resources for those who stutter."
To learn more about Change and Impact Inc., click here.
