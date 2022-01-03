LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old Lexington boy was honored in front of thousands of fans during halftime of the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, according to a report by LEX 18.
In December of 2020, Malakai Roberts was with his mother, Cacy, and brother watching a movie inside their Lexington home. Gunshots were fired into the house, with a bullet going through the Malakai's temple and behind his eyes. His skull and fractured, and he was blinded by the gunshot, which also damaged his ability to smell and taste.
On Saturday afternoon, Malakai was brought to the field, during halftime, and recognized for the amount of bravery and resilience he has shown in the face of challenges.
His mother calls his whole attitude about the situation amazing.
"He has so much character that most adults don't have, and that's what makes him so unique, and that's why I'm so proud of him," she said.
Vrbo paid for Malakai's eight-day trip to Orlando.
