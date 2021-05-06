LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local business owners affected by a string of vandalism last month are choosing to poke fun at the incident instead of getting angry.
According to a report by LEX 18, vandals threw rocks at five Lexington shops. In response, the owners of those businesses created a t-shirt to make light of the situation.
With the help of Kentucky for Kentucky, a t-shirt store, A Cup of Common Wealth, one of the five stores affected by the vandalism, created the shirts, which read: "Broken Glass Coffee Shop Tour 2021" and lists the stores that were hit.
Less than a month after the damage was done, all of the shops have ordered or repaired what was broken.
A Cup of Common Wealth showed off its new windows on social media. Wine + Market and doodles have replaced their windows as well.
"I'll be glad to have glass again to see through," Third Street Stuff owner Pat Gerhard said as she stood next to a new door in her storage room. She plans to have it installed next week.
Bicycle Face owner Nate Cornelius expects to have his new window in place soon.
"We've got it ordered and we're just waiting for the glass people to come and fix it," Cornelius said. "So it's just a waiting game at this point."
While the owners have made light of being in this odd club of vandalism targets, they hope they've seen the end of the shattered glass.
"No, no more," Gerhart pleaded. "No more rocks."
Funds collected from selling the "Broken Glass Tour" t-shirts will go toward the businesses to help reimburse the costs of replacing their windows.
