LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington coffee shop's decision to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic has cost it its liquor license.
On Tuesday, Brewed posted an image on Facebook showing a notice from the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, indicating that its liquor license was being pulled due to violations of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's recent COVID-19 restrictions.
The post states, "They issued this order. Can't answer what happens if we keep serving. Until we are pulled out in handcuffs you can come get your coffee at Brewed. Thanks for the community support."
The owners said by opening the coffee shop's garage and providing airflow, they were creating a heated patio, which would be protected under the COVID-19 restrictions, but state authorities did not agree. When informed of this, the owners say it became clear to them that the restrictions were "an arbitrary order" that was not prompted by safety.
In another Facebook post, the coffee shop says it is now hiring due to increased demand and hints at possible legal action. It adds that it will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will reopen on Black Friday.
"We will restock and adapt to the increased customer count," the post states. "If anyone is intrested [sic] in working let us know. As the legal battle is now beginning, there will be times when Andrew will not be able to work the front line, and staff is needed."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.