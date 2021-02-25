LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've walked or driven around the Chevy Chase neighborhood in Lexington, you may have seen a sign celebrating a vaccination.
According to a report by LEX 18, Jock and Jan Gum, like many other people, have kept busy at home during the pandemic.
"My wife and I have our 60th anniversary this year, so we get along pretty well together," said Jock Gum. "We've been in the house, we've taken care of each other, we have projects."
The couple breathed a sigh of relief, as they both recently received their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. A surreal moment, as Jock looks back on being away from their daughters for the past year.
"We took some Christmas presents up for 10 minutes and my wife stayed up at a Menard's box store, she couldn't even be with the children, it was just too emotional," Jock Gum said.
In celebration of their vaccination, they were surprised with a sign in their front yard.
Jock Gum says he hopes as people go by, they are reminded that this too shall pass.
"We're blessed to have the children and the family and the neighbors and support that we have."
