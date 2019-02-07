LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) - Lexington firefighters rescued a dog trapped inside a burning home Thursday morning.
According to a report by WKYT, crews responded to a house fire on Judy Lane in Lexington at about 9 a.m. The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen.
Firefighters went inside and rescued a dog inside the home before using a pet resuscitator on it. The dog, named Zeus, is expected to make a full recovery.
The homeowners tell WKYT they will be displaced, but they are happy Zeus is still alive. Zeus will be heading to a local veterinarian for a checkup.
The Red Cross will assist the family.
