LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A decorated horse trainer in Lexington said he's choosing optimism over despair after a series of personal losses.
According to a report by LEX 18, Wesley Ward lost 12 trophies — some of his most prized possessions — when they were stolen from his home in February.
This past Sunday, he lost three horses in a barn fire. One of those horses was Strike the Tiger, a horse that delivered Ward's first Royal Ascot Victory at Windsor Castle.
"First few days, I was in shock and didn't really resonate," Ward said. "And now that it's resonated, you know, he's gone and the way he died.
"It's a tough time. I'm not used to things coming like this."
Even through the pain of the loss, Ward was walking around with a smile Thursday.
He had gotten some good news. Versailles police were able to recover seven of the 12 stolen trophies Wednesday, and 48-year-old Brian Wylie was arrested in connection with the theft, according to LEX 18. Police said the items were heavily damaged and melted down in an effort to conceal the unique nature of the pieces so they could be sold.
Police are still looking for others who may have been involved, and the trophies will not be returned to Ward until the investigation is completed.
"We got them back," Ward said Thursday. "So, you know, that brings a smile to my face and on such a beautiful day. We got 'em."
Ward said he was just focused on how grateful he is that the trophies have been recovered by police.
"Most of them have the inscribed with the name of the race and the date, so that's what's very important," he said.
He said he doesn't plan to have them replaced.
In balancing the good with the bad, he also found his center doing what he loves, spending time with his horses.
"This is all I've done ever since starting, 16-years-old," he said. "I wake up every day and come to the racetrack and get on the horses and I couldn't imagine doing anything else."
He's choosing to see the lesson in the ups and downs.
"Everyone has tough times, but tough times don't last, tough people do," he said. "You just got to get up and keep moving. That's what you got to do every day."
