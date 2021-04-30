LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Traci Scott was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in May of 2020.
"Just Boom -- there it is," she said. "It hit me like a ton of bricks."
According to a report by LEX 18, the 53-year-old realtor has undergone 11 rounds of chemotherapy and 30 rounds of radiation at CHI St. Joseph Health Care Center in Lexington.
"I was there every day except for Saturdays and Sundays," Scott said.
Anyone who has gone through radiation knows it can be a long, lonely and sterile experience. Susie Collier, manager of the radiation and oncology department, said it is their mission to make it as comforting as possible.
"A lot of the patients do feel lonely and say, 'I wish you could stay in here with me,'" Collier said.
A co-worker suggested she paint the ceiling tiles above the area where the patients lay as they receive the radiation, and the effects were felt immediately.
"As soon as they come in the room, they were like, 'That's amazing.' It at least gives you something to look at, and the first one that we did said 'Faith, Hope and Love,'" Collier said.
The tiles are covered with Bible verses, inspirational quotes and soothing colors, and Collier said a day does not go by that someone does not say the tiles have really helped them.
"Just that joy it gives them or that hope or that comfort just means the world to me," Collier said.
That's just the effect the tiles had on Traci Scott. She said that touch of kindness along with the humanity of the staff helped her through some of her toughest times.
"It gives you a calmness like everything's going to be fine, everything's going to be okay," Scott said. "I just loved it. I told them that's wonderful."
Now cancer-free with radiation behind her, Scott she is thankful the path of her cancer journey led through St. Joseph's. Proof that those little things can make a world of difference.
"I'm glad that God drifted me in their direction," Scott said.
Scott urges men and women to go to their yearly checkups and get a mammogram. She said it could save a life.
