LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Lexington is postponing in-patient elective procedures due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, LEX18 said Tuesday.
UK Healthcare hosted a forum Tuesday to discuss what hospitals are facing as the omicron variant spreads around Kentucky.
Several weeks ago, Baptist Health Lexington had around 50 people hospitalized with the virus, but it has increased to around 80 people in recent days.
Dr. David Dougherty with Baptist Health Lexington said health care workers are concerned about the most recent surge.
"The problem is with everyone getting hospitalized at one time is it affects care for everybody," Dougherty said. "Hospitals are again having to shut down elective surgeries and prioritize care. It does make it a difficult situation, and we are trying to do our best."
CHI Saint Joseph Health said the hospital system has 57 people in the hospital with complications related to COVID-19. UK Healthcare is currently treating 98 people with the virus.
"In the past week, our numbers have really started to climb again for pediatric hospitalizations," said Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale with UK Children's Hospital. "We do worry that, based on other states' experiences, that omicron can affect children, and it can cause them to have trouble breathing and to need hospitalization."
While Baptist Health Lexington opted to postpone overnight stays for elective procedures, other hospitals in the Lexington area haven't yet gone that route.
