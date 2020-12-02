LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington man was arrested in Oldham County last month after authorities say he uploaded images and videos of child pornography to the cloud.
According to court documents, a third-party that provides cloud storage services for Verizon contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, after it detected that more than 400 child porn images had been uploaded to its cloud servers.
The phone number and e-mail associated with the account belonged to 22-year-old Justin Ainslie, of Lexington, according to an arrest warrant.
The tip was turned over to the Lexington Police Department, which opened an investigation.
Police say they executed a search warrant on the cloud account, and found at least 47 images and videos related to child pornography.
They also say they found an image showing Ainslie's driver's license.
A warrant was issued for Ainslie's arrest on Nov. 10. The Oldham County Sheriff's Office made the arrest the same day, while Ainslie was working at a job site in Crestwood. He was arrested and charged with possession or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He was initially booked into the Oldham County Detention Center, but has since been released to Fayette County.
