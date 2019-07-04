LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) - Many doctors will tell you an all-natural diet is a good thing. But one Kentucky man is taking that to the extreme.
Derek Nance lives in Lexington, and he has a refrigerator full of meat -- just meat.
"Raw is just so much easier for me to digest," he keeps a large refrigerator in a utility room packed with every part of a sheep. It hangs in the cold like a butcher shop including the liver, gallbladder and spleen.
"I'll just sit here and chew on one of those for a while whenever I need a snack," Nance said. He even said he considers the bone marrow the "cheesecake" of the sheep.
Nance says he grew up with asthma and the usual ear infections. When he turned 20, his health declined, he lost weight and was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome. He started looking to make a change by studying people who ate raw food, which he says has more nutrients and is easier to digest.
He says a raw diet turned things around. Nance says he's healthy thanks to his diet of grass-fed sheep. "I think it's important to look at the animal while it's alive and there's a certain vitality and vibrancy in the animal that you can see and you can see for yourself if it's healthy."
Nance will even slaughters the sheep himself -- either on the farm or in his backyard.
Nance has four children who have no problems with their dad's diet. Social services has dropped in for visits, but the cases are dropped because the children aren't being forced to eat the raw meat. But he says his daughters will eat some raw meat and even drink a few eggs, but they decide for themselves.
He admits his diet raises some eyebrows. "I just want to put it out there that it does work for some people," Nance said. "I can tell what's good for me and at the same time, I can say I have no idea what's good for you."
