LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mural featuring Sen. Bernie Sanders in his iconic coat and mittens has become a popular locale for selfies in Lexington.
According to a report by LEX 18, the image of Sanders bundled up in his coat and mittens has been painted on Shop Local Kentucky's warehouse wall at 1093 West High Street. With a parking area across the street, it's been a prime spot for photo ops.
Ben Runco, the artist behind the painting, is still getting used to the attention.
"This is my first work on the side of the building," he said. "I'm very used to small canvasses hidden away in my own little studio."
He says he's overjoyed by the response people are having to the painting.
"You know, I think I just wanted to do something fun for the community," said Runco.
Now, Shop Local Kentucky, where Runco works as a graphic designer, is using the image to do more for the community. The shop is selling a sweatshirt featuring the sitting senator. Twenty percent of the proceeds will benefit Arbor Youth Services in Lexington, which works to end youth homelessness.
"Bernie Sanders himself was actually selling a sweatshirt online, and he donated 100 percent of the proceeds to Meals on Wheels, so we didn't want it to interfere with that," said Rick Paynter, owner of Shop Local Kentucky. "So we originally weren't going to do a sweatshirt or anything, but he sold out, and we decided no harm, no foul. This could be a great way to raise some funds for a local charity and create awareness as well."
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.