LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky couple is rejoicing that their "miracle baby" is alive and well, months after he was born with no heart rhythm.
According to a report by LEX 18, the newborn is a shining star in the NICU at Kentucky Children's Hospital and his parents say his survival is the result of prayers and their love.
"On Labor Day, Sept. 5, he decided he was coming into this world and there was no stopping him," said Audra Skaggs, the mother of newborn Nolan Scales. "He is a little miracle. He was the fan favorite here in the NICU."
"Every kid has their own unique story," said Sara Roseberry, one of Nolan's nurses. "His is special in the fact that there were a lot of odds against him that day."
He may to be too young to understand a bedtime story right now, but one day his parents will tell him the story of how he overcame the odds.
Nolan was born without a heart rhythm for about eight minutes.
"We were actually told this might be the time to say goodbye," Skaggs said. "That's why we were holding him, was to say goodbye."
But Skaggs said she and the boy's father were unwilling to do that right after meeting their new baby boy.
"He started just with our touch and prayers because we got to hold him immediately and I don't think that's typical," Skaggs said.
"I've seen a lot in my time at the NICU," Roseberry said. "That moment -- that particular moment -- will always stay with me."
