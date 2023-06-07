A Lexington nonprofit is raffling two tickets to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Cincinnati on July 1, along with an overnight stay at a hotel, reported by LEX18.
Raffle tickets will be sold online until June 24 at 11:59 p.m. Contestants can purchase as many tickets as they want, which cost $50.
One winner will be selected, and receive two concert tickets and an overnight hotel stay as a prize. The hotel accommodation is at the Hampton Inn & Suites on 3024 Short Vine Street. Swift is performing on July 1 at Paycor Stadium.
The raffle winner will be announced on The Nest's Facebook page at 10 a.m. on June 25. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit, which focuses on preventing abuse and neglect of children and adults by supporting families in crisis with education, counseling, advocacy and support.
To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.