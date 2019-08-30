wide_ambulance 2.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a 2-month-old boy has died after police in Lexington say he was accidentally left in a hot car.

According to a news release from the Lexington Police Department, it happened on the evening of Aug. 29.

Police say at about 7:30 p.m., officers were sent to a home on Barksdale Drive in Lexington on a report of a deceased infant. When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as 2-month-old Valen Hakizimana.

An autopsy indicated that the boy died of hypothermia.

"Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe a family member unintentionally left the child in a car for several hours Thursday," the news release states.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to police.

