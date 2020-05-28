LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington's decision to relax a policy barring anyone from wearing a mask in public during the COVID-19 pandemic is posing new challenges for law enforcement.
According to a report by WLEX, thieves and robbers are taking advantage of the opportunity to wear a mask while committing more public crimes.
Earlier this month, police said masked suspects committed an armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts on New Circle Road in Lexington.
"They told (the employee) to empty the register, which he did, they restrained him so he couldn't call the police and they took off," said Detective Anthony Delimpo, who is now leading the Crime Stoppers unit for the Lexington Division of Police. "They took his keys and stole his car and drove off in his vehicle."
The victim's car was later found, and a third person of interest emerged on surveillance images from a nearby Thornton's gas station. That man is accused of driving the getaway car. He also wasn't wearing a mask, unlike the two men who committed the robbery. Due to COVID-19, Lexington relaxed a law that didn't allow adults to wear a mask in public.
Now that they can, it could add a layer of difficulty when attempting to solve these crimes.
"Somebody might try to blend in by wearing that protective mask," Delimpo said.
