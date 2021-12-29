father jim sichko and pope francis.jpeg

Father Jim Sichko handing Pope Francis a bottle of "Old Fashioned Copper." (Source: Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gifts given to the pope will be auctioned off to help victims of the western Kentucky tornadoes.

Father Jim Sichko presented a UK basketball signed by coach John Calipari and a bottle of Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned Copper to Pope Francis earlier this month.

While the pope seemed pleased with the gifts, he gave them back to the Lexington priest.

Sichko started an online auction for the items that closes in six days. Bids on the basketball start at $1,000. At last check, bids on the Old Fashioned Copper were up to more than $5,100.

Click here to check out the auction.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags