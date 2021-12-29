LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gifts given to the pope will be auctioned off to help victims of the western Kentucky tornadoes.
Father Jim Sichko presented a UK basketball signed by coach John Calipari and a bottle of Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned Copper to Pope Francis earlier this month.
Pope Francis receiving BUFFALO TRACE: OLD FASHIONED COPPER VINTAGE 1995. #kentucjyproud #missionaryofmercy @BuffaloTrace pic.twitter.com/wk7swVPcd9— Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) December 22, 2021
While the pope seemed pleased with the gifts, he gave them back to the Lexington priest.
Sichko started an online auction for the items that closes in six days. Bids on the basketball start at $1,000. At last check, bids on the Old Fashioned Copper were up to more than $5,100.
SOCIAL MEDIA TIME FOR YOU TO DO GOOD AND MAKE THIS GO VIRAL! AND AWAY WE GO ……. 7 DAYS ONLY…… SPREAD THE WORD. https://t.co/kDfrxdfT39#missionaryofmercy@LEX18_Michael @JenNimePalumbo @TheRealJeffRuby @LEX18_Michael @NancyCoxLex18 @Joe_Gerth @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/axagk2hTCH— Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) December 29, 2021
Click here to check out the auction.
