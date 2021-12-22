father jim sichko and pope francis.jpeg

Father Jim Sichko handing Pope Francis a bottle of "Old Fashioned Copper." (Source: Twitter)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Lexington priest introduced his family to Pope Francis.

Father Jim Sichko is in Rome to attend midnight mass at St. Peter's Basilica. He came with gifts like a University of Kentucky basketball signed by John Calipari and a bottle of Old Fashioned Copper.

The pope seemed pleased but he gave the gifts back. They'll be auctioned later to raise money for tornado victims.

The pope surprised Father Jim with gifts of own, a rosary and a nativity.

Pope Francis also allowed Father Jim to take a selfie with him. Others in attendance included a group of refugees who are being placed in a one-year housing program in Italy.

