LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-known Lexington priest introduced his family to Pope Francis.
Father Jim Sichko is in Rome to attend midnight mass at St. Peter's Basilica. He came with gifts like a University of Kentucky basketball signed by John Calipari and a bottle of Old Fashioned Copper.
Pope Francis receiving an autograph UK BASKETBALL by Coach Calipari! @UKCoachCalipari pic.twitter.com/rCwWMvlQ3E— Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) December 22, 2021
The pope seemed pleased but he gave the gifts back. They'll be auctioned later to raise money for tornado victims.
The pope surprised Father Jim with gifts of own, a rosary and a nativity.
Pope Francis receiving BUFFALO TRACE: OLD FASHIONED COPPER VINTAGE 1995. #kentucjyproud #missionaryofmercy @BuffaloTrace pic.twitter.com/wk7swVPcd9— Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) December 22, 2021
Pope Francis also allowed Father Jim to take a selfie with him. Others in attendance included a group of refugees who are being placed in a one-year housing program in Italy.
He told me to sit and take a selfie …. So I sat and took a selfie!!! #missionaryofmercy pic.twitter.com/dbvbPl9W5R— Father Jim Sichko (@JimSichko) December 22, 2021
