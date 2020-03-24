LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington has reported its first death related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
It was the fourth death in the state.
UK Healthcare has tested more than 900 people for the virus since March 6. Of that group, 17 tested positive. Four were hospitalized when they were initially diagnosed. Two of those patients remain hospitalized.
UK Hospital in Lexington can now process COVID-19 tests in-house. Previously, all tests had to be sent to the state lab for processing.
"We are rapidly trying to build up our capacity," said Dr. Darrell Jennings of UK Healthcare. "What I can confidently say is we have sufficient capacity to test all of the patients in our outpatient clinic, our in-patients and our emergency rooms here at UK."
Hospital officials say the results from in-house testing usually come back the same day.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.