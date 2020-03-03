LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Fayette County recorded its fifth flu-related death of the season.
Health officials said the latest victim was older than 70 and had “underlying health issues.”
Three of the previous victims, two in their 50s and one in her 30s, also had underlying health issues. One of the previous victims was less than 12 months old, according to a story by LEX 18.
Medical privacy laws prevent further identification of the victims.
Health officials stressed the importance of getting a flu shot, especially for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly or people with medical conditions.
In Louisville and southern Indiana, the number of new flu cases are declining, according to Norton Healthcare. The health system said in its 15-county area, it recorded 13% fewer cases during the week ended Feb. 22 than the week before. It was the second straight week that the number of new flu cases had fallen.
However, in Jefferson County, metro health officials reported an uptick in flu cases for the week ended Feb. 22.
