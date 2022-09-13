LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After big University of Kentucky wins, like the one over Florida last weekend, large crowds gather on Street Street in Lexington.
According to a report by LEX18, there are sometimes couches that are burned and cars flipped over as the crowds grow in size. But not everyone who lives on State Street wants this experience.
Resident Jeffrey Todd moved into a home on State Street before the fall semester began but didn't realize the what the atmosphere is there after big UK wins.
"We found a cheap two-bedroom house for rent and said, 'How? Why would this be so cheap in monthly rent?' and then we figured out what State Street is!'" Todd said.
Other State Street residents believe the crowd celebrations are exciting.
"Sometimes it's exciting. Other times, it's a little nerve-wracking, I guess," said Marlayna Nicholson.
Lexington Police are also trying to find the people who are responsible for the property damage and criminal mischief. Charges could be filed from the damage that was caused.
