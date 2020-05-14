LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A heavily traveled section of Lexington Road near Grinstead Drive that has been closed since February may reopen by the week of May 18, according to city officials.
The repair project has been ongoing since 2016, when a 24-inch water main that's nearly a century old suffered three massive breaks. Louisville Water officials say that section of pipe was originally installed sometime between 1923 and 1930, and it's one of the city's oldest water mains. The pipe runs along Eastern Parkway, but it ends in the middle of Lexington Road.
The original May 1 reopening date was pushed back after crews found a leak in a 24-inch water main right after the road was resurfaced following repairs to the 42-inch main. That meant the newly paved road near Garden Drive had to be torn up again so the 42-inch main could be repaired, pushing the completion date to the week of May 18.
To make the repairs crews slid a new pipe into the existing pipe. Crews had to split it up into different sections to manage the entire project. Crews finished lining the final mile of pipe a few weeks ago. For the safety of crews, all lanes of Lexington Road, between Grinstead Drive and Stilz Avenue, have been closed since Feb. 17.
"It's been probably the trickiest part of the project for us, because the pipe is literally in the middle of the road," said Kelley Dearing Smith, Louisville Water's vice president of communications, during an interview with WDRB in April.
There are now two driving lanes, a center turning lane and multi-use lanes, for bicyclists, pedestrians and joggers when there are no sidewalks. City officials say the newly configured lanes were designed with the safety of drivers and pedestrians in mind.
Mayor Greg Fischer said the upgrades represent a "real improvement" for Lexington Road.
"In addition to providing a safer roadway, it enhances mobility options, and improves the quality of life in the corridor," he said.
Officials with the water company say the new water pipe is expected to deliver service for the next 100 years.
