LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After being closed for nearly a year for utility work, a stretch of Lexington Road is scheduled to reopen in early May.
The Louisville Water Company repair project has been underway since 2016, when the water main suffered three massive breaks. The pipe was originally installed sometime between 1923 and 1930, and it remains one of the city’s oldest water mains.
Lexington Road, between Grinstead Drive and Stilz Avenue, has been resurfaced and reconfigured as part of the road work, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The road, which was previously four lanes, has been converted to three, with one lane in each direction and a center turning lane.
The road work is meant to improve safety by reducing speeding.
“I frequently receive complaints about the speed of vehicles on Lexington Road, east of Grinstead Drive, and safety issues for all users on that stretch of road,” said Metro Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9.
The road improvement also will allow connections between Cherokee and Seneca parks for pedestrians and joggers.
Mayor Greg Fischer said the upgrades represent a "real improvement" for Lexington Road.
“In addition to providing a safer roadway, it enhances mobility options, and improves the quality of life in the corridor," he said.
Final paving was expected to start Tuesday, and lane striping is projected to start this week.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.